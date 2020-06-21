Dads celebrate Father’s Day with family

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We founds fathers enjoying their time outdoors on Sunday on Father's Day.
Some were riding bikes, walking, fishing or just having fun at the park.
One father we spoke with in Jackson City Park says he wanted to spend some quality time riding bikes and getting some exercise with his little ones.
"You spend time with your family and do stuff with your little guys," Jason Hartke said. "It's an amazing feeling. It really is. You get out here and see their experiences."
We caught a couple of dads spending time together and having fun with their children at Melaina's Magical Playland.
One dad recalls the time with his father which makes these moments more special with his kids.
"Growing up, you have a father and you understand that side of it," Matthew Johnson said. "It takes on a different meaning when you have your own kids. It means a whole lot more when you got a little one that looks up to you and just smiles and you're their world."
Another dad said he wouldn't be the person he is today with his children if it wasn't for his father and grandfather.
“My father and my grandfather, they taught me respect and that goes a long way,” Will Malone said. “Shake somebody’s hand when you see them, you come in a room and you say hello and I think the man I am today is definitely from my father and my grandfather.”
They said it’s just great to make memories with their children and are thankful for their father figures in their life.
