Former Diamond Hog McCann unsure of MLB return in 2020

Former Arkansas Razorback and current Chicago White Sox C recently weighed in on whether or not we will see Because personally I think the most important thing is the health and safety. You know as much as we want to get back to normalcy in the world, we can’t ignore the fact that the virus is still there. From the standpoint of a player with two young children at home, I know it’s important to take care of those precautions. Seeing what’s going on with the Phillies and the Blue Jays shutting down, you know I think it’s bigger than the game of baseball,” McCann said.