Jonesboro church gives away car for Father’s Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro area church decided to make Father’s Day a little bit more special for one lucky person Sunday.
Kingdom Nation Ministries partnered with Auto King to give away a car to a member of the congregation.
“All this stuff taking place, we want to demonstrate the one thing God represents, which is love. The Bible says for God so loved the world, he gave, so giving is a connection to love. So that’s what we’re about,” Pastor Carlos Turner said.
Jayshaun Neal was the winner, receiving the keys to a 2010 Jeep Liberty.
“I’ve been knowing him for a long time, so seeing him do something like this really opened up my eyes a lot,” Neal said. “It’s good because most churches don’t do stuff like this, so I’m just so happy I can go take my kids fishing now.”
