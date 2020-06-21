Virtual town hall meeting on veterans mental health set

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A meeting will be held June 22 to discuss the future mental health needs of veterans and service members.
According to a post on the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Facebook page, the virtual town hall meeting at 12 p.m. will bring together three non-profit groups that support novel approaches in discussing ways to help veterans thrive after a life of service in the military.
Officials with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, Boulder Crest Foundation and AmVETS will attend the event, along with Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) and Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.)
