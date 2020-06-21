WBU’s Norman pulls double duty as University President and Interim Pastor

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Stan Norman is a busy man, to say the least.
Not only does he lead students and faculty as the President at Williams Baptist University, but he also leads a congregation as the interim pastor at East Side Baptist Church in Paragould.
Dr. Norman has been in Walnut Ridge for close to two years now, and it hasn’t taken him long to get involved in the community. As you can imagine, the workload as president and interim pastor can be heavy at times.
“My day starts about 3, 3:30 a.m.,” Dr. Norman said. “I get up pretty early and I have a time of prayer, my Bible reading, devotional time, [and] I journal.”
Dr. Norman doesn’t mind the early mornings. He’s doing what he loves to do in church work, something he has been doing for a long time. He first became a pastor at the age of 20. When East Side needed an interim pastor, Norman said yes.
He wanted to lead them during a season of change and for Dr. Norman, he said he wants to lead in love.
“I love the Lord’s Church,” Dr. Norman said. “I want to be a servant to His Church. I view my service here at Williams as service to the Lord’s Church as expressed at a Baptist university.”
A word Dr. Norman used to describe this season is transition. East Side Baptist Church is transitioning to a new location in Paragould.
Williams Baptist is trying to navigate the unknown during the COVID-19 pandemic while preparing for new programs like Williams Works. Dr. Norman says he relies on those around him.
“I could not do this, there’s no way imaginable that I could do this, without incredible teams of leaders at both places coming alongside me to help make this reality,” Dr. Norman said.
So, what keeps him going every day?
“The mission,” Dr. Norman said. “Undoubtedly, without hesitation, I believe in the mission of this school.”
That mission of WBU involves providing a Christian education while their core values emphasize servant leadership with a Christ-centered focus, all things Dr. Norman said he aims to live out in his daily life.
