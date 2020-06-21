West Memphis officer, woman, and 3 children involved in accident overnight

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for information after a West Memphis police officer was involved in a critical accident.
Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at 7th and Broadway around 12:20 Sunday morning.
Officers said the adult female driver was taken to Regional One and three other juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur.
The male officer was also taken to Regional One for treatment. It hasn’t been determined what caused the accident at this time.
