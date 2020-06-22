Analyst: More motorists hitting the road, driving up gas prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As states lift COVID-19 restrictions and summer heats up, analysts say more motorists are hitting the roads, driving up gas prices.
Arkansas gas prices rose 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $1.82, according to GasBuddy.com.
That’s 21.4 cents a gallon more than Arkansans paid a month ago, but still 48.3 cents less than a year ago.
The national average price of gasoline rose 1.5 cents/gallon in the past week to an average $2.12/gallon, an increase of 17.2 cents in the past month but 52.9 cents lower than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says gasoline demand continues to recover with a 3% rise in demand versus last week.
“Americans continue to increasingly get in the car as summer progresses, eager not to miss out on the best months of the year,” De Haan said. “In turn, the resurgence in gasoline demand is also pushing oil prices to their highest level in months, fueling gas prices to rebound as Americans try to find some sense of normalcy amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation.”
He predicts gasoline will remain on a path of rising prices, but says motorists should not expect to see gas prices “snap back to normal for some time yet.”
