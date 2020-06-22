Arkansas State football picks up more out-of-state 2021 commits

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football added two more commits to their 2021 recruiting class.
Gardendale (AL) defensive back Justin Parks tweeted Monday that he verballed to the Red Wolves. The three-star is #53 in 247 Sports ranking of the top Alabama prospects. He had offers from Appalachian State, Louisiana, Troy, Georgia State, South Alabama, UAB, Southern Miss, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, Charlotte, & UT Martin.
According to MaxPreps, Parks had 47 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, & 1 sack for the Rockets in 8 games in 2019.
Clemens (TX) offensive tackle Jax Andrews also committed to the Red Wolves Monday afternoon. The 6 foot 4, 280 pounder was offered by A-State last month. Andrews had offers from Incarnate Word & Lamar.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.