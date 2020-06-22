Butler Co. Health Department warning families after positive COVID-19 case at senior banquet

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Butler County Health officials are urging people who went to Poplar Bluff’s senior banquet to monitor symptoms after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
“We had a student that was asymptomatic that was in attendance,” said Scott Dill, Poplar Bluff superintendent.
Dill is talking about a student with COVID-19 who attended the senior banquet last Thursday.
Dill said the COVID-19 case did not originate at the banquet.
“It wasn’t until the following day through contact tracing that the individual became aware,” he said.
Butler County Health Department Administer Emily Goodin said this student was near another positive case and they notified that student on Friday, a day after the banquet.
“Once we contacted her for being a close contact, we said, ‘hey, why don’t you come into the health department we have free COVID testing.’ She went ahead and came in and like I said she did show up positive,” she said.
Dill said the health department notified other students who may have had close contact with the positive case.
“There were a few individuals that were directly impacted and so those individuals have been asked to self-quarantine while we move through the few events that we have left from the previous school year,” he said.
Dill said right now graduation is still going as planned.
“Our class of 2020 have suffered through quite a bit and we would like for them to have this bit of closure to their academic careers. They have earned it and so we will take those reasonable precautions and push through,” he said.
The Butler County Health Department has free COVID-19 testing available for anyone with or without symptoms.
Goodin says you need to make an appointment. She said the rapid and nasopharyngeal test are available. For more information visit the Butler County Health Department Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.