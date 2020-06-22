Jonesboro man killed in Sunday crash

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man died Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Independence County.
Arkansas State Police responded to the crash at 6:15 p.m. in the 1600-block of Coon Creek Lane in Batesville.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 23-year-old Brandon Bishop of Charlotte was southbound when his 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck slid off the roadway on the right.
Bishop overcorrected, then his truck crossed into oncoming traffic lane and continued along the east line ditch before striking an embankment.
The truck overcorrected again before coming to a stop in the west ditch line.
Bishop and one passenger, 23-year-old Cambron Owens of Jonesboro both suffered injuries and were taken to White River Medical Center in Batesville for treatment.
Another passenger, 24-year-old Johnathan Easley of Jonesboro died in the crash.
