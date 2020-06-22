June 22: Separate crashes claim 3 lives

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, June 22. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Showers and thunderstorms should break out today as the next cold front approaches Region 8.
Conditions may turn just right to briefly support large hail and damaging straight-line wind.
Also watch for localized flash flooding as these storms will be heavy rain producers.
A few showers are expected to linger behind the front on Tuesday, followed by drier and hotter weather for the second half of the week.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a possible drowning at the Spring River.
Three people died in separate crash es Sunday afternoon, including a Jonesboro man and two people from Independence County.
A Region 8 college president pulls double duty as a pastor.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.