2 killed, 2 others injured in head-on collision

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died and two others suffered injuries when their cars collided head-on.
The crash happened at 6:40 p.m. On State Highway 69 in Independence County, according to the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report.
Okoya Ward, 21, of Batesville was northbound when his 2005 Chevy Equinox crossed into the southbound lane and struck the front of a 1998 Nissan Sentra driven by Gilberto H. Villatoro-Ochoa, 40, of Newark.
Villatoro-Ochoa was killed in the crash.
Dorothy M. Childress, 45, of Batesville, who was a passenger in Ward’s vehicle, also died in the crash.
Ward and another passenger, 23-year-old Amber Dent of Batesville, suffered injuries and were taken to White River Medical Center in Batesville and UAMS in Little Rock.
ASP did not release any information about the severity of the injuries.
