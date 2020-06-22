Malco theater in Jonesboro to reopen Friday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Malco Theatres announced Monday it would reopen its Jonesboro Towne Cinema Grill on Friday, June 26.
The theater, located at 2407 E. Parker Rd., has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March.
Once open, the theater will follow certain protocols outlined on Malco’s website. Among the changes:
- All employees will be screen before each shift
- All employees will wear masks and follow CDC standards, including replacing gloves every 30 minutes or discarded when the employee washes his/her hands.
- Auditoriums will undergo deep cleaning between shows, including sanitizing of chairs, armrests, cup holders, and rails.
- Masks/face coverings for guests in common areas are currently optional at select locations.
- Floor decals will be used to designate safe social distancing at the box office, kiosk, concession stand, and other areas.
- In the auditorium, groups must be at least 6′ apart with every other row empty.
In addition to Jonesboro, Malco said Monday it would reopen its theaters in Fayetteville and Rogers, as well as Madison, Miss. And Gonzales, La., on June 26.
Malco has already reopened several of its cinemas in Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee.
The Memphis-based company plans to reopen all of its theaters by July 24.
Current plans, according to the news release, are to offer a lineup of fan favorites like The Goonies, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Grease, Jaws, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Madagascar, and Back to the Future.
