New Paragould Fire Station on budget and meeting timeline

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite the rain, this year, work on Paragould’s new Fire Station No. 1 plans to be completed by September.
Chief Kevin Lang says the contractors still have work to complete such as painting, installing doors, and widening the driveway.
“All in all, they’ve really moved forward,” he says. “They’ve really done a spectacular job.”
The project is on schedule, even the $4.7 million budget.
Chief Lang says they’re even slightly under the budget.
“I feel like we’ve done a good job of being good stewards of that money and using it to get the things that we need to provide better service,” he says.
Once the contractors complete their work, it’ll take the fire department 2-3 weeks to move their equipment in.
Chief Lang hopes to have an open house this fall to show the public what their tax dollars paid for.
