Several NEA standouts win accolades at 2020 All Arkansas Preps banquet

Several NEA standouts win accolades at 2020 All Arkansas Preps banquet
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette held a virtual All Arkansas Preps awards banquet on June 18th. (Source: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
By Chris Hudgison | June 22, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 3:11 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Democrat Gazette did a virtual All Arkansas Preps banquet over the weekend.

We had several big winners across Region 8 along with standouts selected to respective All Arkansas Preps squads.

Female Athlete of the Year

Elauna Eaton (Nettleton)

CHI Health Award Winner

Ben Sherman (Jonesboro)

Football 1st Team

Jashaud Stewart (Jonesboro - Defensive Player of the Year)

Chris Morris (West Memphis)

Bryce Dixon (Searcy)

Football 2nd Team

Ty Dugger (Harding Academy)

Terry Wells (Wynne)

River Dean (Valley View)

Jerrion Green (Jonesboro)

Hayden Miles (Searcy)

Football Underclassmen Team

AJ Harris (Osceola)

Daniel Perry (Searcy)

Landen Haas (Southside)

Ethan Clegg (Searcy)

Boys Basketball 1st Team

Chris Moore (West Memphis)

Detrick Reeves (Marion)

Boys Basketball 2nd Team

Caleb London (Conway - Arkansas State signee)

Justus Cooper (Izard County)

Ben Turner (Trumann)

Zane Butler (Greene County Tech)

Girls Basketball 1st Team

Elauna Eaton (Nettleton - Outstanding Player of the Year)

Izzy Higginbottom (Batesville)

Girls Basketball 2nd Team

Destiny Salary (Jonesboro)

Girls Basketball Underclassmen Team

Briley Pena (Nettleton)

Janiyah Tucker (West Memphis)

Volleyball Coach of the Year

Craig Cummings (Jonesboro)

Volleyball 1st Team

Clara Parker (Jonesboro - Outstanding Player of the Year)

Mikayla Johnson (Jonesboro)

Gracie McGee (Jonesboro)

Volleyball 2nd Team

Kellen Church (Jonesboro)

Ashley Lamkin (Valley View)

Loren Payne (Brookland)

Volleyball Underclassmen Team

Alex Brown (Valley View)

Boys Golf

Ben Sherman (Jonesboro - Outstanding Player of the Year)

Devyn Pappas (Valley View)

Simon McBride (Paragould)

Girls Golf

Madison Holmes (Paragould)

Boys Tennis

Evan Hurt (Jonesboro)

Jonathon Barber (Jonesboro)

Girls Tennis

Jenna Payne (Jonesboro)

Cydney Rogers (Valley View)

Sarah Godfrey (Mountain Home)

Macie Heide (Mountain Home)

Boys Cross Country

Luke Walling (Cave City)

Connor Jackson (Manila)

Girls Cross Country

Marcie Cudworth (Mountain Home)

Girls Swimming

Isabella Cothern (Jonesboro - Outstanding Swimmer of the Year)

Boys Swimming

Reese Graham (Valley View)

Girls Wrestling Coach of the Year

Jerry Evans (Searcy)

Boys Wrestling

Demaceo Whittier (Searcy - Outstanding Wrestler of the Year)

Joseph Delk (Searcy)

Girls Wrestling

Maty Lincoln (Searcy - Outstanding Wrestler of the Year)

Mykenzie Clark (Searcy)

Trinity Danberry (Searcy)

Harley Seymore (Searcy)

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.