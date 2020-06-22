Several NEA standouts win accolades at 2020 All Arkansas Preps banquet

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Democrat Gazette did a virtual All Arkansas Preps banquet over the weekend.
We had several big winners across Region 8 along with standouts selected to respective All Arkansas Preps squads.
Female Athlete of the Year
Elauna Eaton (Nettleton)
CHI Health Award Winner
Ben Sherman (Jonesboro)
Football 1st Team
Jashaud Stewart (Jonesboro - Defensive Player of the Year)
Chris Morris (West Memphis)
Bryce Dixon (Searcy)
Football 2nd Team
Ty Dugger (Harding Academy)
Terry Wells (Wynne)
River Dean (Valley View)
Jerrion Green (Jonesboro)
Hayden Miles (Searcy)
Football Underclassmen Team
AJ Harris (Osceola)
Daniel Perry (Searcy)
Landen Haas (Southside)
Ethan Clegg (Searcy)
Boys Basketball 1st Team
Chris Moore (West Memphis)
Detrick Reeves (Marion)
Boys Basketball 2nd Team
Caleb London (Conway - Arkansas State signee)
Justus Cooper (Izard County)
Ben Turner (Trumann)
Zane Butler (Greene County Tech)
Girls Basketball 1st Team
Elauna Eaton (Nettleton - Outstanding Player of the Year)
Izzy Higginbottom (Batesville)
Girls Basketball 2nd Team
Destiny Salary (Jonesboro)
Girls Basketball Underclassmen Team
Briley Pena (Nettleton)
Janiyah Tucker (West Memphis)
Volleyball Coach of the Year
Craig Cummings (Jonesboro)
Volleyball 1st Team
Clara Parker (Jonesboro - Outstanding Player of the Year)
Mikayla Johnson (Jonesboro)
Gracie McGee (Jonesboro)
Volleyball 2nd Team
Kellen Church (Jonesboro)
Ashley Lamkin (Valley View)
Loren Payne (Brookland)
Volleyball Underclassmen Team
Alex Brown (Valley View)
Boys Golf
Ben Sherman (Jonesboro - Outstanding Player of the Year)
Devyn Pappas (Valley View)
Simon McBride (Paragould)
Girls Golf
Madison Holmes (Paragould)
Boys Tennis
Evan Hurt (Jonesboro)
Jonathon Barber (Jonesboro)
Girls Tennis
Jenna Payne (Jonesboro)
Cydney Rogers (Valley View)
Sarah Godfrey (Mountain Home)
Macie Heide (Mountain Home)
Boys Cross Country
Luke Walling (Cave City)
Connor Jackson (Manila)
Girls Cross Country
Marcie Cudworth (Mountain Home)
Girls Swimming
Isabella Cothern (Jonesboro - Outstanding Swimmer of the Year)
Boys Swimming
Reese Graham (Valley View)
Girls Wrestling Coach of the Year
Jerry Evans (Searcy)
Boys Wrestling
Demaceo Whittier (Searcy - Outstanding Wrestler of the Year)
Joseph Delk (Searcy)
Girls Wrestling
Maty Lincoln (Searcy - Outstanding Wrestler of the Year)
Mykenzie Clark (Searcy)
Trinity Danberry (Searcy)
Harley Seymore (Searcy)
