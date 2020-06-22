Veteran’s mental health focus of virtual town hall

Arkansas Senator John Boozman, along with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and other veterans’ non-profit organizations, will host a virtual town hall meeting at noon Monday, June 22. (Source: Sgt. Randall A. Clinton)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 22, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated June 22 at 11:09 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Senator John Boozman, along with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and other veterans’ non-profit organizations, will host a virtual town hall meeting at noon Monday, June 22.

The meeting, which will be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube, is open to all veterans and their families.

In addition to Sen. Boozman, the panel will include:

  • Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA 17th District)
  • SgtMaj Lance Nutt, USMC (Ret.), CEO & Founder, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance
  • Ken Falke, Founder, Boulder Crest Foundation
  • Joe Chenelly, Executive Director, AMVETS

