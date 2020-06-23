Arkansas Electric Co-op Corporations receives $75 million loan for projects

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Electric Co-op Corporations received a $75 million loan through the Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided the loan.
The money will be used to build and improve electric transmissions and distribution lines across the state, benefiting thousands of rural residents.
The loan also allows funding for smart grid technology, which uses digital communications to detect and react to local changes in electricity usage.
The 2018 Farm Bill reauthorized the programs, allowing USDA to carry out rural broadband initiatives.
Members of Arkansas’ Congressional Delegation, including U.S. Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman, U.S. Representatives Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack, and Bruce Westerman, released a joint statement praising the loan.
“Rural broadband connectivity has always been an issue in Arkansas. As digital communications become more important to daily life, every Arkansan should at least have the option to connect to fast, reliable internet. These funds will be instrumental to aiding electric companies in improving their broadband infrastructure, and we thank USDA Secretary Perdue for his continued support of rural America,” members said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.