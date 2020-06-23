Group works to aid in telemedicine during pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Since the pandemic, telehealth clinics opened across Arkansas to help keep everyone healthy, but senior citizens do not always have access to a laptop or phone with a good camera.
A nonprofit organization called Telehealth Access for Seniors now works to combat that problem.
The national program began with the work of college students.
It officially became a 501c3 last week, according to Isabelle Jones with Telehealth Access for Seniors.
They work to collect old or used phones, tablets, or laptops to give to local clinics to pass out to patients in need.
“Over 50 percent of older patients have one or more chronic conditions,” she says. “Not only will this device help them access telehealth services, but it will also allow them to connect with their family members over Facetime or things like that.”
Jones collected three used devices and purchased five used ones with donations. She says it will make a difference.
“Our old devices are just sitting around,” she says. “It but it can make a really good new one to someone else who really needs it.”
Here’s how you can donate:
- Visit their website
- Click “Give”
- Fill out a form.
- Reset your device to factory settings.
- A volunteer will then be in contact with you to retrieve the device.
Jones asks that donors sanitize the phone and place them inside a Ziploc bag before a volunteer comes to pick them up. She also asks to include the charger that goes with it.
In addition to the need for devices, Jones says volunteers also lack. To register, click here.
If you or someone you know needs a device to use for telemedicine, ask your physician for assistance in the Telehealth Access for Seniors program.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.