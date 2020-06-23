Highland High’s first student body president explains ‘Rebel’ name

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Eddie Wiles was part of the opening of Highland High School when Hardy and Ash Flat consolidated in 1964.
He was the student body president and a part of the group chosen to come up with the naming of the new school’s mascot.
“[The committee was] given the task - one of the first things by our superintendent - to come up with a mascot,” Wiles said.
Wiles says the school at the time was considering nominations for other mascots. Ash Flat’s ‘Eagles’ and Hardy’s ‘Bulldogs’ were quickly put off the table because of the division they thought it would create between those coming in from the two schools.
Eventually, the name ‘Rebel’ was chosen.
Wiles said that he didn’t have a big part in the mascot’s naming, but one of his close friends, Baxter Cone, did.
He says Baxter was a civil war buff.
“[Baxter] loved the Rebels. He loved the confederacy,” Wiles said. “We had little soldiers, plastic soldiers we would play with, I recall, and he always would get mad because the Rebels lost in the end always, and he always wanted to remake the Civil War.”
Wiles wasn’t sure about naming the mascot Rebels, but after facing some pressure from Baxter, he ultimately said yes to the name.
After conversations with student body members, the Rebel name was passed.
Wiles tells me he believes Cone’s goal was accomplished.
“When he got this name, Rebels, given to the school, I think he finally got his goal of fighting the Civil War over with,” Wiles said. “He was just kind of a little bit of a Rebel.”
It wasn’t long after the mascot was named when the confederate flag was placed in the school, on its logo, and, eventually, the original signage.
The school has since removed all traces of the flag as of 2010.
Wiles says he understands the resistance against the name, but with petitions out urging the school to change the name, and another to keep the name, he says he sees both sides.
“I don’t think there was any malice or racism behind what occurred in getting this name,” Wiles said. “But... it wouldn’t be something I would want to do today.”
Wiles added that if the Rebel name is changed or kept, he will be ok either way.
He says the mascot shouldn’t be something that divides people, and school pride should be what matters.
