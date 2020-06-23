Independence County woman says 911 call for help takes a turn

BETHESDA, Ark. (KAIT) - In the middle of the night Sunday, a 911 call was made from a Bethesda home alleging that two people were fighting.
Then, a dispatcher sent a deputy to the home where Kevin and Kandy Dowell live.
“It was just on from there. I mean as soon as that man broke through my threshold, he was aggressive. It was just awful. It was a nightmare,” Kandy said.
Kandy told Region 8 News the distress call turned into an even more chaotic scene so she pulled out her cell phone to record the incident.
“They come out here and they usually help us grab a bag and we leave. That’s usually the end of it, but this time it was not,” Kandy said.
Kandy explained that she was arguing with her husband, Kevin, and often times they call 911 to help defuse the fights.
Kevin deals with PTSD and depression and in the past, when officers arrive on the scene they usually separate them and ask what is going on.
She even said certain officers know exactly how to handle her husband.
“The man stepped out of his car with an aggressive demeanor. He did not listen to me at all when I tried to tell him my husband’s mental illnesses,” Kandy said.
But, after the officer got her husband to agree to come outside and talk, the officer pulled his taser out.
“That’s when I see that red dot hit my child’s stomach and I lost it. I was like, ‘He is so out of his mind, I think he’s fixin’ to kill my child.' Aiming for my husband, but shoot my child in the process. I was scared to death. I was scared for all of our lives,” Kandy said.
Her husband found a way to go back inside the house and Kandy is heard on the video asking the deputy, “what is wrong with you?”
The officer then tried to arrest Kandy but seconds later, Sheriff Shawn Stephens arrived and deescalated the scene.
She added that this has never happened when they’ve call 911 in the past and that she has respect for law enforcement.
“We have respect for the right officer of the law that’s going to have respect back for you and your home,” Kandy said.
And, Kandy is now calling for three things.
She wants to see officers trained properly on how to use handle and use their weapons but more importantly have more training with how they answer calls of those who have a mental illness.
“I would like to also see them better trained in how to deal with people with mental disabilities. I would also like them to understand that just because a person has a mental disability does not mean they committed a crime and does not mean you have to come to that person with excessive force. They are a person too,” Kandy said.
Region 8 also spoke with Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens.
He says that domestic calls are often the most dangerous and it’s typically standard protocol for two deputies to respond to these types of situations.
In this case, this situation transpired before the other, which happened to be him, arrived.
He said the incident is under internal investigation to address any violations or wrongdoings by the deputy at the scene.
At this time, the deputy’s name will not be released; however, he is on paid administrative leave.
The sheriff said once the investigation is complete further information will be provided.
