Johnny Cash Heritage Festival canceled

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University’s Heritage Sites canceled the Johnny Cash Heritage Festival for this year.
In a news release, A-State said Dr. Adam Long announced the cancelation this week.
Their supporters, A-State administration, and members of the Cash family believe it’s best to focus on an event next year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has closed many museums and historic locations in the region, including the A-State Heritage Sites.
“We are finalizing our plans to reopen in the coming weeks,” Dr. Long said.
The Johnny Cash Music Festival began a decade ago and recently recast as the Heritage Festival.
The events draw in people from across the world and provide both fundraising and awareness for the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home located in Dyess, Ark.
