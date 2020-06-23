June 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 23. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A couple more showers and thunderstorms are possible today as a cold front passes through Region 8.
We’ll get a short break from the humidity behind this front Wednesday before muggy conditions return for the second half of the week.
Isolated pop-up thunderstorms can be expected each and every day heading into the weekend.
A cold front provides focus for a better chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.
News Headlines
A family claims their call for help took a turn for the worst when they say a law enforcement officer pulled out a taser.
After serving his community for more than 20 years, one Region 8 mayor says he will retire at the end of the year.
A man is in police custody accused of crashing into a biker then driving away with the motorcycle wrapped around his van’s bumper.
