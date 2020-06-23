June 23: What you need to know

Bryan's Tuesday forecast, June 23
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 23, 2020 at 5:21 AM CDT - Updated June 23 at 5:21 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 23. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A couple more showers and thunderstorms are possible today as a cold front passes through Region 8.

We’ll get a short break from the humidity behind this front Wednesday before muggy conditions return for the second half of the week.

Isolated pop-up thunderstorms can be expected each and every day heading into the weekend.

A cold front provides focus for a better chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Deputy on paid leave after video surfaces of incident

A family claims their call for help took a turn for the worst when they say a law enforcement officer pulled out a taser.

After serving his community for more than 20 years, one Region 8 mayor says he will retire at the end of the year.

A man is in police custody accused of crashing into a biker then driving away with the motorcycle wrapped around his van’s bumper.

Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.