Man accused of stealing $9M from Trumann client sentenced

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former accountant who worked in Jonesboro and was accused of stealing more than $9 million over 20 years was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison Tuesday.
According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Cody Hiland, Edward Cooper, 71, of Mammoth Spring, worked as an accountant with the Osborn & Osborn accounting firm in Jonesboro and handled several financial affairs for Roach Manufacturing in Trumann.
Hiland’s office said that back in 1996, he prepared dividend distribution checks and tax checks for Roach Manufacturing.
He then requested extra checks and made them payable to himself.
He deposited those checks into his account without telling Roach Manufacturing and by 2018 he had taken 138 unauthorized checks.
The company hired a financial manager in 2017 who found the fraud and led to the criminal case.
“This defendant took advantage of a family business that had placed their trust in him,” stated Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas. “His years of deceit have finally caught up with him. This sentence demonstrates our office’s commitment to prosecuting those who cheat our citizens out of their hard-earned money.”
FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge Diane Upchurch said his sentencing today shows the FBI and its partners will never stop seeking justice for fraud victims.
They ask that you report suspicious activity to them immediately.
Cooper pled guilty in January and will also be under supervised release for two years after his 5-year sentence.
The judge also ordered Cooper to pay $7,401,744.82 in restitution.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.