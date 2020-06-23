Man injured after pickup collides with dump truck

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A man suffered serious injuries when investigators say his pickup slammed into the rear of a dump truck.
The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 67 south of Route JJ in Butler County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Noland C. Clark, 50, of Essex was southbound when his 2011 Chevy Silverado struck the rear of a 1987 International dump truck driven by 34-year-old Scott T. Janes of Broseley.
Clark was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
According to the traffic crash report, Clark was not wearing a seat belt.
Janes, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.
