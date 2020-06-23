Osceola crews use “Jaws of Life” to remove victim from car vs. tree crash

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola police and fire departments were busy Tuesday afternoon after a car struck a tree.
According to a Facebook post by the fire department, crews responded to the 7000-block of N. Pearl Street after 3 p.m.
Once there, crews found the vehicle, with one person trapped inside.
Rescue crews used the “Jaws of Life” tools to remove the victim from the vehicle.
An ambulance took the victim to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with unknown injuries.
