Petition seeks to rename Harding auditorium after Botham Jean

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A move is on to rename the auditorium at Harding University in honor of an alumnus gunned down by an off-duty police officer in his home.
A petition on Change.org proposes the George S. Benson Auditorium be renamed the Botham S. Jean Auditorium.
As of Tuesday morning, more than 18,000 people had signed the petition which states, “Benson was a vocal racist and supporter of segregation.”
Citing a 2012 Arkansas Times article which itemized some of Benson’s controversial beliefs, the petition states: “Honoring his legacy by keeping his name on the George S. Benson Auditorium is implicitly honoring his legacy of racism and segregation.”
In contrast, creators of the petition say renaming the auditorium after Jean would “honor the life of a man who was committed to the teachings of Jesus Christ in both word and deed, who truly loved all of his neighbors, and who praised God instead of promoted racism in Harding chapel services.”
The petition concludes by stating: “The fact that racism played such an important role in the life of George S. Benson and in the death of Botham Jean is our motivation to propose this name change.”
Amber Guyger entered Jean’s Dallas apartment on Sept. 6, 2018, believing it was her own. She shot and killed Jean after mistaking him for a burglar.
In October 2019 a jury found her guilty of murder and she was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Jean, who was originally from Saint Lucia, graduated from Harding University in 2016 where he frequently led the students in singing during chapel.
