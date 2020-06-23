Randy Phillips era begins for Trumann football

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a number of new head football coaches around the NEA in 2020. One of those will be at Trumann with Randy Phillips.
Phillips who was hired back in March, comes to the Wildcats with nearly two decades of coaching experience. Most of his stops have come around southern and central Arkansas.
He most recently served as the offensive coordinator at DeWitt High School.
Trumann posted a 4-7 overall and 3-4 conference record in 2019.
