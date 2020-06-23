St. Bernards needs homemade masks

St. Bernards needs homemade masks
In a Facebook post, St. Bernards Healthcare is requesting homemade masks. (Source: St. Bernards Healthcare on Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 23, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 10:30 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Healthcare is asking for your help to make masks.

In a Facebook post, St. Bernards Healthcare is requesting homemade masks.

Can you help us make some masks? St. Bernards Medical Center would like to loosen some of the restrictions on visitors. ...

Posted by St. Bernards Healthcare on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

While working on loosening some restrictions on visitors, they're struggling to make sure they have enough supplies to keep everyone on campus safe.

If you can donate homemade masks, it would be a huge help.

For details on the pattern they are seeking, click here.

You can donate the masks Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Bernards Foundation on 400 East Street in Jonesboro.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.