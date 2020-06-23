St. Bernards needs homemade masks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Healthcare is asking for your help to make masks.
In a Facebook post, St. Bernards Healthcare is requesting homemade masks.
While working on loosening some restrictions on visitors, they're struggling to make sure they have enough supplies to keep everyone on campus safe.
If you can donate homemade masks, it would be a huge help.
For details on the pattern they are seeking, click here.
You can donate the masks Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Bernards Foundation on 400 East Street in Jonesboro.
