Upon retirement, Mayor Gaskill hopes new mayor will continue city’s progress

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After 23 years Paragould Mayor Mike Gaskill announced his plans on retirement; he comments on the progress made since being elected.
Mayor Gaskill drove around showing projects he’s helped to see through to completion since taking office in 1997.
He says he ran for election because he wanted to see the city better than he found it.
“Just trying to upgrade the City of Paragould because this is where I’ve lived my entire life, my dad had lived here his entire life, his dad had been here his entire life and my great-grandfather had been his entire life,” he says.
The reason Mayor Gaskill decided to retire revolves around the new Fire Station No. 1.
He’s considering it his ‘last project.’
He hopes the new mayor taking office Jan. 2021 will continue the city’s growth.
“I hope they have new ideas about things that need to be done for the city,” he says.
Candidates will be voted on in Nov. 2020.
Mayor Gaskill hopes there will be no run-off election so he can adequately prepare the new mayor for the remainder of his term.
He plans to leave Dec. 31 and the new mayor will finish out the second half of his term lasting two years.
