USDA approves Mo. waiver request maximizing July food stamp benefits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Department of Social Services received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service to extend Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in Missouri through July.
That means food stamp/SNAP households will again automatically get the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size loaded onto their Electronic Benefit Transfer card.
P-SNAP, part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, enables Missouri SNAP households to receive the maximum food stamp/SNAP benefit amount for their household size during a state of emergency.
As of April 30, DSS said 360,937 Missouri households or 752,315 people receive food stamp/SNAP benefits.
“We are grateful the USDA approved the department’s waiver request to extend P-SNAP benefits for Missourians through the month of July,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “This will have a positive impact on families as they move forward through Phase 2 of the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan returning to work and getting back on their feet. However, Missourians who receive SNAP benefits need to be prepared for the eventual return to normal benefit amounts for their household size, which for many will mean a decrease in their benefits.”
Low-income Missouri families are encouraged to apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, a one-time food assistance benefit of up to $302 per each student. This helps low-income families of students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals with the cost of the meals they provided for their children while they attended school at home during the months of March, April and May.
The application deadline is extended to July 7 since only about 60 percent of households that could be eligible have applied for the P-EBT benefit.
You can click here to download the application, or call 855-FSD-INFO to get an application by mail.
The DSS Family Support Division started sending letters to more than 16,000 households due for recertification in July. Households that received that letter must complete and return the application form on time to ensure they receive benefits without interruption.
