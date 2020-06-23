USDA approves Mo. waiver request maximizing July food stamp benefits

“We are grateful the USDA approved the department’s waiver request to extend P-SNAP benefits for Missourians through the month of July,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “This will have a positive impact on families as they move forward through Phase 2 of the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan returning to work and getting back on their feet. However, Missourians who receive SNAP benefits need to be prepared for the eventual return to normal benefit amounts for their household size, which for many will mean a decrease in their benefits.”