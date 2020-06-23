Walmart will no longer display Mississippi’s flag ‘in its current form'

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Walmart has announced that it will no longer display the Mississippi state flag ‘in its current form.'
According to Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield, while the design of the state flag is discussed, the company has made the decision to remove the Mississippi flag from displaying in all of its stores.
“We believe it’s the right thing to do, and is consistent with Walmart’s position to not sell merchandise with the confederate flag from stores and online sites,” said Hatfield.
She continued, saying, the decision is based on the company’s “commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve.”
This as calls came from both the Mississippi Baptist Convention and the Mississippi Black Caucus Tuesday to change the flag.
