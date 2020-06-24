ALDI, Hy-Vee recall pre-packaged salads

(KFVS) - Some stores recalling pre-packaged salads after an investigation into a possible outbreak of Cyclospora at Fresh Express.
Hy-Vee recalled pre-packaged salad in eight states due to a possible Cyclospora contamination.
The 12 ounce Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad was recalled after the potential for contamination was brought to the company’s attention when Fresh Express, which manufactures the product, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention have been investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest.
In the investigation, certain products were found to be linked to the outbreak, including Fresh Express’ private label products at stores across the country, including one for Hy-Vee.
The product was distributed by Hy-Vee grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
No other Hy-Vee food items are impacted by the recall.
Hy-Vee said it has not received any reports of illness due to eating the salad. Customers who purchased this product should discard it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.
Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after ingestion of Cyclospora. Symptoms may include: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and low-grade fever. If not treated, symptoms can last for several weeks to a month or more.
Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.
In cooperation with Fresh Express Inc., an out of an abundance of caution, ALDI also removed Little Salad Bar Garden Salad from select stores.
The recall affects all product codes of ALDI Little Salad Bar Garden Salads with use-by dates of May 16 to July 04 and distributed in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin between May 1 and June 19.
If customers have the affected salads, they should discard them immediately.
Customers with additional questions can contact Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at 800-242-5472, Monday-Friday during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.
