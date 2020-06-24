Blytheville basketball feeling at home at new Chickasaw Arena

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We got to see the newest palace in the kingdom of NEA high school basketball.
Blytheville opened BHS Gym back in 1959. Across 7th Street & Park Street is Chickasaw Arena.
“We haven’t got exactly everything moved in, but it’s really good,” said boys basketball coach McKenzie Pierce. “First day we came in here, I told these guys every time you walk in, I hope it serves as a reminder of how proud this town and community is of you guys. Because it’s an investment. It’s an investment from the city. We’re very thankful for everybody who got out and voted several years back. Every time we come in here, I hope it’s a reminder to use that Chickasaw pride.”
The new venue is a collaboration between Baldwin & Shell Construction in Little Rock and Brackett Krennerick Architects in Jonesboro. They broke ground in 2018.
“Right off the bat we probably got put behind probably two months with the rain,” added BSD Superintendent Bobby Ashley. “Once they started the footing & things like that, where they thought they were getting ahead. This was a year and a half ago or so.”
The Chickasaws are thrilled to tip off a new era. “We’re just giddy that we’re finally going to be able to start getting into it,” Ashley said. “Course there’s a few little things that they’ve got to finish up, Our kids and coaches are just elated that they’ve got such a fine place to practice and have the ball games.”
Blytheville will open their new arena December 3rd with the Southern Bancorp Chickasaw Classic.
Pierce is excited about the curtain raiser for the Chickasaws: “You’ve got three very good teams from Northwest Arkansas in Bentonville West, Morrilton, & Atkins. Then you’ve got your Mississippi County schools in us, Osceola, Manila, & Rivercrest that will be there. Then you’ve got a blend of the old 5A East with Greene County Tech, Wynne, & Paragould that will all be in it. So the format I think is unique. It’s a 3 day. You can play all 3 days and count as a tournament. If you just want 1 game or 2 games, you can come do that as well. Not only to we want to put on competitive games. But we want to attract big schools with the big name players to get the college coaches in here that weekend. I’m really excited about it.”
