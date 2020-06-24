Blytheville basketball feeling at home at new Chickasaw Arena

Pierce is excited about the curtain raiser for the Chickasaws: “You’ve got three very good teams from Northwest Arkansas in Bentonville West, Morrilton, & Atkins. Then you’ve got your Mississippi County schools in us, Osceola, Manila, & Rivercrest that will be there. Then you’ve got a blend of the old 5A East with Greene County Tech, Wynne, & Paragould that will all be in it. So the format I think is unique. It’s a 3 day. You can play all 3 days and count as a tournament. If you just want 1 game or 2 games, you can come do that as well. Not only to we want to put on competitive games. But we want to attract big schools with the big name players to get the college coaches in here that weekend. I’m really excited about it.”