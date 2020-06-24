Fireworks allowed in Caruthersville on trial basis

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Fireworks will be allowed to be set-off with in the city limits of Caruthersville for the Fourth of July, but only on a trial basis and with limits.
According to the Caruthersville Police Department, a new ordinance allows fireworks to be discharged on July 3 and July 4 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. in 2020 only.
Anyone violating the ordinance could face a $500 fine and/or 30 days confinement.
Fireworks can be sold within the city limits from June 20 until July 10. After July 5, fireworks purchased can not be discharged in Caruthersville. Violators could face a fine and confinement.
The police department is urging residents to use safety when setting-off fire works.
Debris from the fireworks should also be properly disposed.
Police are reminding citizens the fireworks being allowed is on a trial basis for 2020 only and if there are no problems, city officials could approve allowing fireworks in the future.
In a Facebook post, police stated, “All it takes is a selected few to make it not possible for families or individuals to enjoy Independence Day with firework celebration within the city limits.”
