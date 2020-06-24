Funeral services, fundraisers announced for JPD officer killed in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Funeral arrangements for a Jonesboro police officer killed in an off-duty crash have been finalized.
Patrolman Zachary Ryne Barton, 28, of Walnut Ridge died Sunday night when a van collided head-on with his Jeep on U.S. Highway 63 near Portia.
Officer Barton died in the crash. His wife, Elaina, suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in Memphis.
Barton joined the Jonesboro Police Department in March of 2020 after serving as a deputy for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Barton, who was born in 1991 to James Barton and Stacy Martz, is survived by his wife Elaina and their two daughters, Zoey and Hannah.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, from 6 until 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Walnut Ridge, 317 SW Front St. His funeral service will be held at the church Saturday, June 27, at 2 p.m., Bryan Funeral Home officiating.
The Jonesboro Police Department announced via social media Wednesday that a “Memorial Fund for Zach Barton” has been set up at Regions Bank for his wife and family. The JPD says 100 percent of the donations, which can be made at any Regions Bank branch, will go to his wife, Elaina.
Shadrach’s will also be hosting a fundraiser for his family on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. at all of its Jonesboro locations.
A memorial walk is also planned Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m. at 401 W. Huntington Ave. Again, money collected will go to Barton’s wife and children.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.