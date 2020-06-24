Halcomb Taco Casa to close its dining room over face mask requirement issue

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An area restaurant is closing its dining room after restaurant owners say people would not comply with face mask requirements.
According to a Facebook post from Halcomb Taco Casa, the restaurant closed its dining room effective June 24.
“We are sorry to have to do this, but due to the disrespectfulness and non-compliant customers wearing their face masks like the CDC guidelines enforces us to do, we will be closing our dining room as of today (6/24),” the post noted. “We have tried our best to work with the public and be as respectful as we can to keep our dining room open for you.”
However, customers will be able to use the drive-thru and receive to-go orders.
