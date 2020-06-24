Halcomb Taco Casa to close its dining room over face mask requirement issue

An area restaurant closed its dining room Wednesday after restaurant owners said patrons would not comply with face mask requirements from the government. (Source: Halcomb Taco Casa Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 24, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 8:32 PM

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An area restaurant is closing its dining room after restaurant owners say people would not comply with face mask requirements.

According to a Facebook post from Halcomb Taco Casa, the restaurant closed its dining room effective June 24.

We are sorry to have to do this, but due to the disrespectfulness and non compliant customers wearing their face masks...

“We are sorry to have to do this, but due to the disrespectfulness and non-compliant customers wearing their face masks like the CDC guidelines enforces us to do, we will be closing our dining room as of today (6/24),” the post noted. “We have tried our best to work with the public and be as respectful as we can to keep our dining room open for you.”

However, customers will be able to use the drive-thru and receive to-go orders.

