Harding University will not change auditorium name

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite an online petition that thousands have already signed, the president of Harding University said the Searcy college will not change the name of its auditorium.
In a lengthy letter posted on the university’s website, Bruce McClarty said the George S. Benson Auditorium name would remain.
More than 18,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org to have it renamed in honor of Botham Jean, an alumnus who was shot and killed in his home by an off-duty Dallas police officer in 2018.
In his letter, McClarty said, “Rather than remove his name, the University needs to tell the more complete story of Dr. Benson.”
In light of recent events and discussions, McClarty acknowledged what he called a major oversight:
To that end, McClarty announced the formation of a task force including African-American board members, employees, alumni and students to identify “the most meaningful and appropriate things that Harding can do to memorialize and celebrate the history and presence of African-Americans at Harding.”
He said that Jean’s memory would be honored “in some physical way” in the coming year.
“Botham will be honored in his own unique way on our campus,” he said. “This could be with a bronze statue of Botham leading singing or it could be the naming of an academic program in his honor. That remains to be determined, but the name of Botham Jean will be prominently and permanently placed on the Harding campus during the coming school year.”
Jean, who was originally from Saint Lucia, graduated from Harding University in 2016 where he frequently led the students in singing during chapel.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.