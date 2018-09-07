Hot and Humid by the Weekend

More sun is on the way for the rest of the week as highs return to near 90. Humidity will come back quickly making it feel muggy. Each day will bring the chance of an isolated shower or two, but most are expected to stay dry. Highs continue to rise into the low 90s through the weekend and into next week. The heat index will approach the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. The Saharan Dust Layer will bring a bit of a haze to the sky Saturday and Sunday. Higher rain chances may be possible during the middle of next week.