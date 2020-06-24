JPD receives more financial fraud reports in area

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department has investigated nearly three dozen financial fraud cases in recent weeks, with officials saying they have continued to receive reports in recent days.
Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said since June 1, the department has had 34 financial fraud cases filed with JPD.
Several of the new cases involve applications for unemployment benefits with the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to several incident reports filed in recent days, the cases have been referred to the Division of Workforce Services for their review.
State unemployment officials said recently they take fraud allegations seriously and ask the public to report any case of unemployment fraud.
The cases can be reported by email to ADWS.InternalAudit@arkansas.gov, online here, or by calling 501-682-1058.
