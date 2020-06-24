June 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 24. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Dry air filters in behind yesterday’s cold front and will lead to more comfortable conditions across Region 8.
Expect mostly sunny skies and light northerly winds as highs reach the mid-80s.
Our break from the humidity won’t last long; however, heat indices should climb to the mid-90s on Friday through the weekend.
Isolated thunderstorms could form along a stalled cold front on Saturday and Sunday, but severe weather is not anticipated.
News Headlines
A road construction worker died when Arkansas State Police say a suspected drunk driver hit and killed him. Now, his family is demanding justice.
To stop the spread of COVID-19 while allowing friends and families to visit their loved ones, one Region 8 hospital has sent out a call for homemade masks.
In 1964, he played an instrumental role in choosing what has become a controversial mascot for a Region 8 school. Decades later, he says it should not be something that divides people.
