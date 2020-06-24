Police investigate man assaulted, dog killed in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for suspects after a man was beaten, and his dog was killed Tuesday evening.
According to an incident report from Jonesboro police, officers went to the 700 block of Southwest Drive around 10:30 p.m. June 23 after getting a call.
The victim, who had a large amount of bruising, a swollen eye, busted lip, bloody nose and cuts to his face, told police that four people got out of a Tahoe parked behind his vehicle.
“As he stepped out of his car, the four individuals all started to hit and kick him, some of them saying, ‘Give me your (expletive). Victim could not open his eyes due to him being repeatedly punched but he was able to make it to his front door of his apartment,” Jonesboro police said.
He opened the door, and his pitbull terrier ran after the suspects.
The victim said he went inside to get his shotgun for protection, but when he went back outside, the suspects had already left.
A witness also told police that three black males and one white male left the scene in a dark-colored Tahoe.
“He also stated that he watched the dog attack the suspects but they ultimately grabbed the dog and put him in the Tahoe. It was then the witness heard the vehicle drive down to the dead end of the complex and then heard a crash,” the police report noted.
A second witness also told police he saw the vehicle leave and throw the dog out of the vehicle.
“The vehicle then ran over the dog as it was driving away,” Jonesboro police said.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
