Susan G. Komen: NEA Race for the Cure canceled, office closing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be no Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure this year in Northeast Arkansas. What’s more, the organization will soon close its doors in Jonesboro and the state.
Susan G. Komen Arkansas announced Wednesday the fourth annual event honoring breast cancer survivors in Jonesboro has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The well-being of all participants, especially Survivors and those living with the disease was the number one priority,” the charity stated in a news release.
In addition to canceling the Jonesboro event, and several others across the state, the organization stated that the national headquarters has decided to restructure the organization to “One Komen” and will close all of its affiliates in the United States, including the Arkansas affiliate, to become a “united entity.”
The Jonesboro office is scheduled to close on Friday, July 3. The Little Rock office will remain open (remotely) through September then dissolved into One Komen.
While the local and state offices will close, the release said One Komen “envisions having local walks and races in the future with local Arkansas volunteer support.”
