Suspected catalytic converter thief caught on camera

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from a local business was caught on camera.
A manager for Gamble Home Furnishings, 4502 Access Rd., reported Monday someone stole three catalytic converters from two work vans.
He placed the value of the parts at $600.
The alleged theft happened sometime during the previous weekend, according to Officer Keith Baggett’s initial incident report.
The store’s security cameras captured the suspect in action.
The suspect, according to the report, was a white non-Hispanic male in his 40s or 50s. He was described as being 5′6″ and weighing approximately 160 pounds with short, straight brown hair and a goatee.
The report described the suspect’s vehicle as being a blue four-door SUV. Make and model unknown.
Anyone with information on this theft should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
