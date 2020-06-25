Arkansas State women’s basketball adds 3 new assistant coaches for 2020-21

Boasting experience at both the collegiate and NBA levels, McGhee Mann joined Arkansas State’s women’s basketball staff as Director of Scouting and Operations prior to the 2020-21 season.Mann comes to A-State after two seasons as video coordinator for Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, working with the Lopes’ women’s basketball program. In this role, he oversaw and managed all equipment, software, and programming of the technology needed to evaluate our own team’s strengths and weaknesses as well upcoming opponents for game preparation. He also assisted with materials that related to team success such as video playbooks, opponent scouting reports and statistical information to help GCU’s on-court performance. In addition to on-court duties, Mann managed and created visual content for the team’s Instagram and Facebook pages, assisted with the coordination of team camps and community engagement events while also gaining experience in recruiting operations.From 2015-17, Mann gained experience as a graduate assistant with the Baylor men’s basketball program under head coach Scott Drew while working towards his masters degree in Sport Pedagogy and Human Performance. There, he was responsible for breaking down film, assisting with on-court player development sessions, aiding the staff in game preparation, scheduling events for recruiting visits and helping with camps. Mann also created a mentorship program between the athletes and business professionals in the Waco community while being heavily involved in scouting, player development workouts (seven of which are currently playing professionally in the NBA or overseas).Prior to Baylor, he served as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Spartanburg High School (S.C.) and gained NBA experience during internships with the Charlotte Hornets (2011-12) and the Philadelphia 76ers (2013-14). His focus for both experiences centered around assisting the video coordinators & coaching staffs with various video projects to aid with player development and on-court training as well as administrative duties for the front offices including draft preparations, breaking down video of potential prospects, salary cap and free agency information, and maintaining databases & schedules for advanced scouts.