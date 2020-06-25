Arkansas State women’s basketball adds 3 new assistant coaches for 2020-21

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Matt Daniel will have several few new faces on his Arkansas State women’s basketball staff. The Red Wolves announced the hires of three new assistant coaches.
Weston Jameson - Assistant Coach
Weston joined the Arkansas State women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach after five seasons in the same position at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
During his tenure in Searcy, Jameson helped lead Harding to a 104-48 record, five Great American Conference Tournament berths, two GAC regular-season championship and tournament crown, as well as an NCAA Central Region Tournament title and an NCAA Division II Final Four appearance.
Prior to Harding, Jameson worked as the junior boys head coach and senior boys assistant coach at Central Arkansas Christian School in North Little Rock in 2014-15.
As a player, Jameson dished out 474 assists, which ranks fourth on Harding’s career list and helped the Bisons to the 2014 GAC Tournament title. During his career, he played in three NCAA Division II Tournaments. Jameson graduated from Harding in December 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. In 2015, he graduated with his Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) from Southern Arkansas University.
Lizzie Nessling - Assistant Coach
Lizzie joins Daniel’s staff as an assistant coach after two seasons as an assistant at Seward County CC in Kansas. This past season, Nessling helped coach Seward to a 25-7 mark and the Region VI tournament semifinals. She aided in coaching two WBCA All-Americans, including A-State newcomer Karolina Szydlowska, while also being responsible for recruiting both 2019-20 KJCCC Co-Freshmen of the Year (Tianna Johnson and Leilani Augmon). In the summer prior to the 2019-20 campaign, Nessling was selected to coach in the NJCAA Top 40 Showcase. In 2018-19, she helped guide the Lady Saints to a Jayhawk West Conference Championship, Region VI Runner-up, NJCAA Sweet 16 appearance and a regular-season No. 2 finish in the national poll with a 30-4 overall record. She took part in coaching multiple all-region and all-conference players, including Szydlowska.Prior to Seward, Nessling spent two years as an assistant at University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas, where the Lady Spires won 37 games in her two years, reaching the semifinals of the KCAC Tournament in both seasons. As a player, she was a 2-time captain for Lincoln University’s women’s basketball team where she received the Glue Guy Award for two straight years and was recognized as the True Blue 2016 Athlete of the Year her senior year. She also took the program from a 5-win season to tying the program history record for most MIAA conference wins and the best conference finish.
McGhee Mann - Director of Scouting/Operations
Boasting experience at both the collegiate and NBA levels, McGhee Mann joined Arkansas State’s women’s basketball staff as Director of Scouting and Operations prior to the 2020-21 season.Mann comes to A-State after two seasons as video coordinator for Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, working with the Lopes’ women’s basketball program. In this role, he oversaw and managed all equipment, software, and programming of the technology needed to evaluate our own team’s strengths and weaknesses as well upcoming opponents for game preparation. He also assisted with materials that related to team success such as video playbooks, opponent scouting reports and statistical information to help GCU’s on-court performance. In addition to on-court duties, Mann managed and created visual content for the team’s Instagram and Facebook pages, assisted with the coordination of team camps and community engagement events while also gaining experience in recruiting operations.From 2015-17, Mann gained experience as a graduate assistant with the Baylor men’s basketball program under head coach Scott Drew while working towards his masters degree in Sport Pedagogy and Human Performance. There, he was responsible for breaking down film, assisting with on-court player development sessions, aiding the staff in game preparation, scheduling events for recruiting visits and helping with camps. Mann also created a mentorship program between the athletes and business professionals in the Waco community while being heavily involved in scouting, player development workouts (seven of which are currently playing professionally in the NBA or overseas).Prior to Baylor, he served as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Spartanburg High School (S.C.) and gained NBA experience during internships with the Charlotte Hornets (2011-12) and the Philadelphia 76ers (2013-14). His focus for both experiences centered around assisting the video coordinators & coaching staffs with various video projects to aid with player development and on-court training as well as administrative duties for the front offices including draft preparations, breaking down video of potential prospects, salary cap and free agency information, and maintaining databases & schedules for advanced scouts.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.