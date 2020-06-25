ASP to investigate Sharp County officer involved shooting

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police investigators will be continuing a probe into a shooting Wednesday evening after authorities say a man fired a weapon at police and sheriff’s deputies.
According to a media release from Arkansas State Police, the incident happened Wednesday evening near Hardy. Authorities say the man, Jerod White, 28, of Ash Flat, exited the house with a gun and fired at officers.
Hardy police went to a home on Highway 62/412 around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday after getting a call about White being seen outside with a gun.
“As police arrived, White reportedly fired the gun at an officer. The officer was not injured, but retreated from the area and requested additional law enforcement assistance,” ASP said in the media release.
White then went to a nearby camper trailer and stayed there. Police were able to contact him and tried to get him to surrender.
However, White left the trailer around 10 p.m., ASP said.
“White exited the trailer brandishing a gun and fired a second time at officers and deputies who returned fire, wounding White,” ASP said.
White was airlifted to an area hospital, where he was in stable condition Thursday.
Authorities said at least two police officers - one from Hardy and one from Highland - as well as two Sharp County deputies, fired guns at White.
None of the officers were injured.
