ASP issues Silver Alert for another NEA man

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday for another missing Northeast Arkansas man.
Harold Hogan, 80, of Weldon was reported missing by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Hogan was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400-block of Madison Street.
ASP described him as a 5′6″ white man weighing 165 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan shirt, and a camo hat.
Hogan was driving a green 2002 Mazda pickup truck with license plate number 951-YRH. The tailgate is an aftermarket part from a Ford, ASP said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (870) 523-5842.
Hogan is the second man reported missing Thursday by ASP. Earlier in the day state police issued a Silver Alert for 89-year-old W.J. Pierce of Wynne.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.