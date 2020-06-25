ASP issues Silver Alert for another NEA man

Harold Hogan, 80, of Weldon was reported missing by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 25, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 12:04 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday for another missing Northeast Arkansas man.

Harold Hogan, 80, of Weldon was reported missing by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hogan was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400-block of Madison Street.

ASP described him as a 5′6″ white man weighing 165 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan shirt, and a camo hat.

Hogan was driving a green 2002 Mazda pickup truck with license plate number 951-YRH. The tailgate is an aftermarket part from a Ford, ASP said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (870) 523-5842.

Hogan is the second man reported missing Thursday by ASP. Earlier in the day state police issued a Silver Alert for 89-year-old W.J. Pierce of Wynne.

