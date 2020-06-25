Cross County High School office renovation creates safer entrance

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The office entrance at Cross County High School will look much different when school starts back this August.
Construction is currently underway on a more secure entrance into the school.
Before, the school hallway was open to access without going into the office first, but now the school has moved the office to the beginning of the hallway.
The school is also blocking off access to the hall, creating a single point of entry for the building.
Superintendent Nathan Morris said when he started as the superintendent three years ago, this was one project he knew the school needed to tackle.
“It’s been a couple of years coming but finally, we made the necessary moves and our school board was 100% behind knowing that we needed that,” said Morris.
The school is also adding more cameras this summer to the central office and the hallways, and looking into adding vape detectors into the bathrooms.
There is still some work left to finish on the office renovation, but they expect to have everything finished in a couple of weeks.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.