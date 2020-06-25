Fireworks World sees boom in early sales

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As some fireworks stores and tents begin to open around Region 8, there has been a nationwide trend of fireworks flying off the shelves.
That has been the case for Fireworks World in Jonesboro.
The shop has been in town for 30 years. They just opened its doors for the season last week, and manager Diane Bullard says they’ve barely been able to keep big-ticket items in stock.
She says patriotism, paired with the easing of restrictions, have played a big part in sales.
“I didn’t expect the early sales to be as big as what they’ve been,” Bullard said. “We are so happy that we are finally getting back to normal and that our restrictions are getting lowered, that we can get out and do something and, basically, the next best thing to do is a big fireworks show.”
Bullard added that the store has opened with safety in mind. Not only is their lobby open with social distancing guidelines, but they’re also offering online orders and curbside pickup. She hopes that they will be able to keep items in stock.
Talking to other fireworks store owners, Bullard says they’ve experienced a similar increase in early sales, and she expects the trend to continue.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.