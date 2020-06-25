Jonesboro Strong in Song concert set for Thursday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A livestream, free outdoor concert Thursday evening will seek to help overcome several recent challenges for people in Region 8.
According to a post on the Link Theatre Company Facebook page, the Jonesboro Strong in Song concert starts at 7 p.m. at Gamble’s Shop Local Park in Jonesboro.
Officials said the concert will feature Broadway, pop, rock and other music selections that are uplifting and will seek to empower people in the area.
The concert is free and the audience is encouraged to make donations to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
People can also view the concert at the Link Theatre Company’s Facebook page.
