June 25: Hotter and more humid

Weather Headlines
It’ll start to feel hotter and more humid as we head into the weekend, as a ridge of high pressure shifts eastward from the Central Plains.
Daily highs surge to near 90° with isolated summertime thunderstorms each and every day.
You’ll also notice some haze on the horizon as a plume of Saharan dust gets swept into Region 8.
In fact, it’ll be one of the more significant dust storms in the last 50 years.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
After weeks of working on a major I-555 reconstruction, ArDOT crews are getting ready to switch lanes.
No matter where you’re from or where you’re going, there’s a Region 8 restaurant owner who wants to make sure truckers passing through his town get a good meal.
When it comes to repairing the Jonesboro Municipal Airport following the March 28 tornado, the ETA could be years away.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
